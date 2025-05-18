BREAKING: Aaron Gordon's Updated Injury Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will play the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 7.
For the game, Aaron Gordon has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of Game Seven against the Thunder:
AVAILABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Left Hamstring Strain)
Jamal Murray (Illness)
Russell Westbrook (Right Hand Sprain)
Hunter Tyson (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
The news of Gordon playing is surprising, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Aaron Gordon will play and start in Game 7 for the Nuggets against the Thunder, source tells ESPN, gutting out a Grade 2 hamstring strain that requires weeks to heal. All on the line in Game 7 (3:30 pm ET, ABC)."
The Nuggets won Game 6 (at home) by a score of 119-107.
Gordon finished the win with five points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Aaron Gordon is available to play today.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a player play with a grade II hamstring strain with 2 days rest before."
Gordon is one of the team's most important players.
He played a major role in the franchise winning the 2023 NBA Championship.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals (and play the Minnesota Timberwolves).