BREAKING: Andrew Wiggins' Updated Injury Status For Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas for an NBA Cup showdown with the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (ankle) listed out Wednesday."
Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The 2022 NBA Champion had been expected to play heading into the day.
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-9 record.
They have gone 7-5 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors have also been incredible against the Rockets in recent history.
In their most recent matchup, they won by a score of 99-93 (at home).
Wiggins finished the victory with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba on December 6: "The Warriors haven’t lost a game to the Rockets in 1,751 days and counting 🤯"
The Rockets enter play as the third seed in the west with a 16-8 record.
Whoever wins Wednesday's game will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.