BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Anthony Davis has been ruled out.
This will be the first game of the season that Davis has missed.
Rui Hachimura has also been ruled out.
Via ESPN Los Angeles: "UPDATE: Anthony Davis (left foot soreness) and Rui Hachimura (illness) are both OUT vs the Grizzlies."
Davis has had a sensational start to the new season with averages of 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in seven games.
Via Hoop Central: "Anthony Davis this season:
36 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
29 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
38 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST"
The Lakers are 4-3 in their first seven games, but most recently lost to Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 115-103.
Following their showdown with the Grizzlies, they will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening in Los Angeles.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 4-4 in their first eight games after most recently losing to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 106-104.
Following their matchup against the Lakers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Memphis.