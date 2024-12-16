BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis went to the locker room during Sunday's game.
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at home.
During the second half, Anthony Davis went to the locker room with an injury.
The 2020 NBA Champion had 28 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Davis (shoulder) headed to locker room Sunday."
There has been no word from the Lakers on his status for the remainder of the night.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Anthony Davis stayed in the game briefly before going back to the locker room to have his shoulder looked at. Waiting on word from the team about his availability the rest of the night.'
