BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Hawks-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in Texas.
During the first half, Anthony Davis went to the locker room with an injury.
The 2020 NBA Champion had 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Davis (face) headed to locker room Wednesday."
Davis came into the night with averages of 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in his first five games with the Mavs.
Via Dorothy J. Gentry: "Anthony Davis headed to the locker room after he appeared to have been hit in his right eye. The hit drew blood - he was tended to on sidelines then headed to locker room after the timeout."
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-39 record in 76 games.
They have won four out of their last ten.
Via Legion Hoops: "Anthony Davis has left to the locker room after accidentally getting elbowed in the eye by one of his teammates.
Hoping for the best"
Following the Hawks, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday night when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
Via Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News: "Davis tried to remain on the sideline, but the medical staff convinced him to go to the locker room, so he jogged hard to the tunnel."