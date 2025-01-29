Fastbreak

BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Lakers-76ers Game

Anthony Davis went to the locker room during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia.

During the first half, Anthony Davis went to the locker room.

The All-Star forward had four points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Davis headed to locker room Tuesday."

Davis came into play with averages of 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.

There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the night.

Via ClutchPoints: "Anthony Davis is heading back to the Lakers locker room with an apparent injury"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.