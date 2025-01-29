BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Lakers-76ers Game
Anthony Davis went to the locker room during Tuesday's game.
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia.
During the first half, Anthony Davis went to the locker room.
The All-Star forward had four points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Davis headed to locker room Tuesday."
Davis came into play with averages of 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the night.
Via ClutchPoints: "Anthony Davis is heading back to the Lakers locker room with an apparent injury"
