BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Lakers-Warriors Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Warriors in San Francisco.
During the first quarter, All-Star forward Anthony Davis went to the locker room with an injury.
Davis had two rebounds and one block in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "AD just walked down the tunnel at Chase Center and back to the Lakers' locker room"
It's now been announced that he is questionable to return.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Anthony Davis is questionable to return with his left ankle turn, per the Lakers. He has not emerged from the locker room yet, with about 3 minutes remaining in halftime."
The status of Davis will have major implications on the remainder of the game.
He came into the night with averages of 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The Lakers are also playing without D'Angelo Russell.
He is averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "D’Angelo Russell was ruled out by the Lakers for Christmas Day because of a sprained left thumb"
The Lakers have a 16-13 record in 29 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Warriors, the Lakers will return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.