BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Rockets-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is doubtful to return (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Saturday afternoon, Anthony Davis is playing his first game with the Dallas Mavericks (against the Houston Rockets).
During the second half, the superstar forward went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Davis headed to locker room Saturday."
Davis had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the day.
Via Bleacher Report: "Anthony Davis went to the locker room with a non-contact injury"
Davis had been off to an incredible start to his Mavs debut.
He is playing in his first game since January 28.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Anthony Davis just went to the locker room. He grimaced on the last Mavs possession before checking out for Gafford. Looks like it was a noncontact injury as he tried to guard a drive by Sengun. This is his first game back from an abdominal injury."
The 2020 NBA Champion entered the day with outstanding averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Anthony Davis just went back to the locker room, and before getting checked out of the game, he took a strange fall on the defensive end.
He stayed on the offensive end before Max Christie picked up the foul so he could check out of the game."