BREAKING: Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers will have their two best players in the starting lineup, as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both available.
Davis had been questionable, while James was listed as probable.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Russell, Reaves, Hachimura, James, Davis on Saturday."
Despite the Lakers trailing 0-3 in the series, Davis and James have played well.
Davis is averaging 32.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 61.5% from the field in three games.
Meanwhile, James has averaged 26.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They have lost their 11 matchups with the Nuggets and were swept (by the Nuggets) in the Western Conference Finals.
In Game 3, the Lakers led by as many 12 points, but the Nuggets won by a score of 112-105.
2023 NBA Champion Aaron Gordon led the way with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series would be on Monday evening in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will play either the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.