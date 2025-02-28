BREAKING: Anthony Edwards Ejected From Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
During the second half, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was ejected.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The referees just ejected Anthony Edwards in the 3rd Q with LAL up 74-59. On his way to the locker room, Edwards tossed the ball into the stands, which will cost him a further penalty by the league."
Edwards finished his night with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "Anthony Edwards was just ejected and tossed the ball into the crowd instead of back to the officials."
To make matters worse, Edwards will also be suspended for the team's next game.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Anthony Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul of the season vs. the Lakers.
He was ejected from the game and will be suspended for the Wolves' next game."
Edwards came into play with averages of 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Anthony Edwards just picked up his second technical of the game and was ejected. On his way off the floor, he threw the ball in the stands. That was his 16th technical foul of the season, which will trigger a suspension unless it is rescinded."