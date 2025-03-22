BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Injury Status In Pelicans-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards is back in the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards returned to the bench (h/t Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the New Orleans Pelicans at the Target Center.
During the second half, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards went to the locker room with an injury.
He had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Edwards (thigh) headed to locker room Friday."
Edwards came into the night with averages of 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Anthony Edwards limps off the court, grabbing his right thigh, and heads back to the locker room."
The Timberwolves are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (but also lost two straight).
Following the Pelicans, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.
He is in his fifth year (all with the Timberwolves).
Last season, they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.