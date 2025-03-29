BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Injury Status In Suns-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards is available to return.
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home).
During the game, Anthony Edwards went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Anthony Edwards headed to the locker room with a towel over his face after a collision with Kevin Durant.
Looked like he maybe got poked in the eye or something."
Edwards had three points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 1/5 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Anthony Edwards went down as he and Kevin Durant were going for the ball.
Holding his face and later turned over on his back. He got up and walked off the court.
Suns down 25-17."
Edwards came into the night with averages of 27.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Timberwolves are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-32 record in 73 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Detroit Pistons.
At home, they have gone 21-16 in 37 games at the Target Center.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-38 record in 73 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.