BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards has returned to the game (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards is questionable to return.
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Lakers in Los Angeles.
During the second half, Anthony Edwards went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Anthony Edwards (leg) headed to locker room Saturday."
Edwards had 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the game.
Via ESPN: "Anthony Edwards headed straight to the locker room after this play."
The Timberwolves have had an excellent night, as they've blown out the Lakers for most of the matchup.
That said, the Lakers have shown life late in the third quarter.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers trailed by 27 but have shown some life, cutting it to 88-71 after LeBron just scored in transition. The fans are back in it with 2:03 remaining in the 3rd Q. Meanwhile, the Wolves have already tied a franchise record for 3s in a postseason game, going 18-for-32."
Edwards is the best player on the Timberwolves, so his status will have significant implications on the rest of the second half (and the series).
The Timberwolves are coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with Minnesota).