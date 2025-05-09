BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Updated Injury Status In Warriors-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Anthony Edwards is available to return.
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Golden State Warriors (at home) for Game 2.
During the first half, Anthony Edwards went to the locker room with an injury.
The All-Star guard had seven points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Anthony Edwards to the locker room. Not putting much weight on his left ankle."
The Timberwolves have now announced an update.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Anthony Edwards (Left Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE to return tonight."
The Timberwolves trail the Warriors 0-1 after losing by a score of 99-88 (on Tuesday).
Edwards finished the Game 1 loss with 23 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/22 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "We've seen Edwards come back time and time again, but that one looks like it hurt quite a bit."
Edwards finished his fifth NBA regular season with outstanding averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He is coming off a season where he led the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals in 20 years.
Game 3 against the Warriors will be on Saturday in San Francisco.