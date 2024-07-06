BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Acquire 11-Year NBA Veteran
UPDATE: The Dejounte Murray trade is now official.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have acquired Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, and 2 future First Round draft picks in exchange for Dejounte Murray."
Cody Zeller is coming off a season where he appeared in 43 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the year with averages of 1.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
This summer, he became a free agent available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Zeller will be part of the Dejounte Murray trade.
Via Smith: "Cody Zeller is being signed-and-traded to the Atlanta Hawks from the New Orleans Pelicans, as part of the Dejounte Murray trade, a league source told @spotrac."
Zeller was the fourth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league for the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to New Orleans).
His career averages are 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 22.0% from the three-point range in 552 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games and was with the Heat when they reached the 2023 Finals.
As for the Hawks, they finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
Murray spent two seasons with the franchise.