BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks And Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Make Trade
De'Andre Hunter had been in his sixth season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Hawks have traded Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, sources tell ESPN."
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-10 record in 51 games.
Therefore, the move is expected to help them make a deep run in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Cavs with a really nice addition in De'Andre Hunter AND that should get them under the luxury tax too.
That's pretty good work in one move!"
On the other side, the Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "De'Andre Hunter off the bench this season:
18.9 PPG (leads NBA)
8 25-point games (leads NBA)
18 20-point games (leads NBA)
Now joining the NBA's No. 1 offense in Cleveland."
LeVert is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Niang is averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.