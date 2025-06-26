BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks And New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Make A Deal
On Wednesday night, the 2025 NBA Draft is being held in Brooklyn, New York.
The Atlanta Hawks had the 13th pick.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Hawks will send the selection to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks are trading the No. 13 pick in the Draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick and an unprotected 2026 first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee), sources tell ESPN."
Charania also wrote: "Essentially, Atlanta has moved back 10 spots -- and picked up a potentially valuable 2026 first-rounder."
The Pelicans then used the pick to select former Maryland star Derik Queen.
Via Bleacher Report: "Maryland star Derik Queen is heading to Pelicans with the No. 13 pick
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year led the Terps to the Sweet 16"
The Pelicans are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "Early reaction: I absolutely love this trade for the Hawks.
Yes, I know you drop 10 spots, but as I've said for months, I think this is a pretty flat draft.
And that 2026 *unprotected* pick is extremely enticing with sky-high upside since it's the most favorable of MIL and NOP."
As for the Hawks, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.