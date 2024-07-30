BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Release 5-Year NBA Player
Bruno Fernando is coming off a season where he appeared in 45 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Maryland star finished the year with averages of 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Hawks will waive Fernando.
Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks are waiving center Bruno Fernando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an excellent college career.
The 25-year-old has played five seasons for the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics (and Hawks).
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Fernando is still young enough that he will likely have interest from other teams around the league.
He could potentially be signed for a veteran's minimum (or training camp) contract.
As for the Hawks, they are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA.
They are coming off a season where they went 36-46 and finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Confernece.
The Hawks lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
That said, they have an extremely talented roster that is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.
In 2021, he led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.