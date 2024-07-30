BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Ex-Spurs Player
Dominick Barlow is coming off his second season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Barlow is signing a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Dominick Barlow has agreed on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Todd Ramasar of @lifesportsagency tells ESPN. He played 61 games with the Spurs the past two seasons."
The move comes right after the Hawks waived Bruno Fernando.
Fernando is coming off a year where he averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 45 games.
Via The Hawks: "We have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando."
Barlow has spent each of his two years in the NBA with the Spurs.
Last year, he averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field in seven regular season (G League) games.
The Hawks finished last season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Meanwhile, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season.