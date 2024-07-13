BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Talented G League Player
Keaton Wallace is coming off a year where he played for the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks).
He finished the Showcase Cup with averages of 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
On Friday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wallace will sign a two-way deal with the Hawks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Keaton Wallace has agreed on a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Max Lipsett and Marcus Monk of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Wallace has had G League stops with the Hawks and Clippers."
Wallace played his college basketball for Texas-San Antonio and went undrafted after the 2021 season.
He has spent the first three years of his pro career in the G League.
His career averages (in the Showcase Cup) are 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 48 games (35 starts).
Last season, Wallace was with the Hawks for training camp, so he has spent a lot of time around the organization.
He is also currently on their NBA Summer League team.
The Hawks finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.