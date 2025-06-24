BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Trade For NBA Champion Forward
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the big news that Kristaps Porzingis is being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Porzingis had spent part of two seasons with the Boston Celtics (and helped them win the 2024 title).
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics."
Porzingis is coming off a year where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via StatMuse: "Kristaps as a Celtic:
— 19.8 PPG
— 7.0 RPG
— 1.8 BPG
— 50/39/84%
— NBA Champion
Going to Atlanta."
Porzingis has also played for the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks over 10 NBA seasons.
Via Adam Kaufman of SportsGrid: "Can’t imagine anyone thought the Celtics would be able to shed salaries for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday without including any assets. Instead, they acquired a 20 PPG scorer, a vet with multiple playoff runs, and three second-round picks. That’s impressive."
The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.