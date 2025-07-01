BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran
Luke Kennard appeared in 65 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kennard will sign a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Charania: "Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and Atlanta negotiated the new deal with CAA's Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn."
Kennard was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has played eight seasons for the LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons (and Grizzlies).
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 460 games.
Charania added: "Hawks star Trae Young reached out to Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this evening to help recruit them to the franchise, sources said. Two big wing gets for the Hawks."
The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season with a 40-42 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Now $7.5M under the tax with three open roster spots after adding Luke Kennard.
Kennard deal could maybe be another S&T into the rest of the TPE. Or could come out of the NTMLE."