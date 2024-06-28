BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Trade Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray is coming off his second season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hawks have traded Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Wojnarowski: "Atlanta is trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "Full trade on ESPN: Dejounte Murray for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels)"
Murray has played seven seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs (and Hawks).
The 27-year-old has career averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 472 games.
He is joining a Pelicans team that has Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.
They finished this past season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs
Wojnarowski reported more details.
Via Wojnarowski: "New Orleans was 0-24 when trailing entering the fourth and 2-14 in close games and see Murray as a player who can generate offense late in games. Pels remain committed to core that includes Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Pels are trying to find common ground with Brandon Ingram contract."