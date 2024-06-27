Fastbreak

BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Trade Ex-1st Round Pick To Houston Rockets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have made a trade with the Houston Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dumps water on forward AJ Griffin (14) after an overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dumps water on forward AJ Griffin (14) after an overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Griffin is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Duke star only appeared in 20 games and finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points per contest while shooting 29.0% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Griffin has been traded to the Houston Rockets.

Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading F AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke."

Griffin showed promise during his rookie season.

After being selected with the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he averaged a productive 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 72 games (12 starts).

Therefore, the Rockets may be getting a good deal, considering he is coming off a down season.

AJ Griffin
Oct 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard AJ Griffin (14) photographed during Hawks Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Rockets, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season, but it looks like they are on the verge of being able to end the drought in the next two seasons.

Ime Udoka
Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks onto the court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Hawks finished the year as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

After losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.