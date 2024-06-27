BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Trade Ex-1st Round Pick To Houston Rockets
AJ Griffin is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Duke star only appeared in 20 games and finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points per contest while shooting 29.0% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Griffin has been traded to the Houston Rockets.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading F AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke."
Griffin showed promise during his rookie season.
After being selected with the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he averaged a productive 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 72 games (12 starts).
Therefore, the Rockets may be getting a good deal, considering he is coming off a down season.
As for the Rockets, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season, but it looks like they are on the verge of being able to end the drought in the next two seasons.
Meanwhile, the Hawks finished the year as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
After losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.