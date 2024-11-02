BREAKING: Austin Reaves' Injury Status In Lakers-Raptors Game
UPDATE: Austin Reaves will return (h/t Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet).
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
During the game, Austin Reaves got injured and went to the locker room.
Reaves had 13 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Austin Reaves tweaked his ankle prior to the last time out. He remains on the bench for the moment, with Russell subbing in for his regular rotation minutes."
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Reaves is heading back to the locker room now, presumably to work on that ankle. We'll await an update."
Reaves came into the evening with averages of 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 44.8% from the three-point range in five games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Halftime: Lakers 76, Raptors 51
A near-perfect half for the Lakers was undermined by Austin Reaves exiting the game late in the second quarter with an apparent injury. AD has 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 18 pts. AR has 13. DLo has 11. LA is shooting 62.2%."
The Lakers are 3-2 in their first five games after most recently losing to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110.
Following Toronto, they will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.