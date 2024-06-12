BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Mavs
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim Bontemps added more details.
Via Bontemps: "Mazzulla said the medical team watched Porzingis go through some testing and it was decided he wasn’t good enough to play in this game. Mazzulla had said yesterday this decision would be up to the medical team, and not Porzingis."
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Celtics announced that 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis dislocation) - OUT"
Porzingis finished with Game 2 with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
He had missed ten games in a row before returning for the first two games of the NBA Finals.
The 28-year-old got injured in Game 2, and the Celtics announced an update on Tuesday.
Via Bleacher Report on Tuesday: "Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day after suffering a rare torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon"
Porzingis is in his first year with Boston, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Mavs, and Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).