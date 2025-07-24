BREAKING: Boston Celtics Release 3-Year NBA Player
JD Davison has spent each of his first three seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.
Last year, he had averages of 2.1 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
On Thursday, the Celtics announced that they had waived Davison.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have waived JD Davison."
Davison was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
His career averages are 1.9 points per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe: "According to a league source, the Celtics are waiving guard JD Davison.
Davison, the G League MVP, is no longer eligible for a two-way contract with the Cs but could sign one elsewhere or compete for a roster spot.
Celtics now have one open spot, but no move imminent."
The Celtics finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
After defeating the Orlando Magic, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Waiving JD Davison brings Boston below the second apron again. They now have one open standard roster spot on the 15-man regular season roster."
Davison averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field for the Maine Celtics (G League) last season.