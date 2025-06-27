BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Trade With Orlando Magic
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, New York.
Accoridng to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are trading the 32nd pick to the Orlando Magic.
Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are trading No. 32 to the Orlando Magic for Nos. 46 and 57, a 2026 second-rounder and 2027 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."
Charania also wrote: "Over the next seven years, Orlando still owns four first-round picks and nine second-rounders.
They send a 2026 most favorable second-rounder of Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando; 2027 second is most favorable of Orlando and Boston."
The Celtics have been one of the most active teams in the NBA over the last few days.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Celtics can use depth on cost-effective seconds to fill out the backend of the roster. Getting four total picks for one is really good value for Boston. Also, give them additional future draft capital to use in trades down the line."
As for Penda (who was picked 32nd), he finished last season with averages of 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 29 games for Le Mans Sarthe Basket.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Noah Penda needs to prove himself as a shooter, but he has literally everything else you'd hope for in a role player. Elite high feel player for the Magic. If shots fall, he's gonna be in the NBA for well over a decade."
The Celtics beat the Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).