BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Josh Minott has spent each of his first three NBA seasons playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 22-year-old is coming off a year where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Minott will now sign a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Josh Minott has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Celtics executives finalized the new deal with Minott's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus."
Minott was the 45th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
His career averages are 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 93 games.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (on June 29): "Still believe in Josh Minott’s talent. He just wasn’t going to find consistent playing time here. He needs to go somewhere and get minutes. Will be watching him wherever he lands."
The Celtics are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 61-21 record.
That said, they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "Josh Minott is only 22 years old
Has been in the league for 3 years, but has only logged 463 career minutes (Second-round pick in the 2022 Draft)
Spent time in the G-League in 2023 and 2024
He averaged 22.0 points (50.7% FG, 30.3% 3PT), 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals in the G-League in '24"