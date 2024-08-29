BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
Lonnie Walker is coming off a season where he played for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Miami star finished the year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Over the summer, Walker became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he will sign with the Boston Celtics.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Lonnie Walker IV has agreed on a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Walker IV averaged 9.7 points and shot 38% on three-pointers in 58 games for Brooklyn last season."
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games.
This is a notable addition to a Celtics team that already has one of the best rosters in the league.
They are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference (64-18), and beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since 2008.