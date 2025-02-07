Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran
Torrey Craig is currently in the middle of his eighth NBA season.
On Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Craig will sign a deal with the Boston Celtics.
He had been waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Torrey Craig has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. Craig averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in nine games for the Bulls this season."
Craig has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 441 games.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Brad Stevens said earlier tonight that Boston would fill one spot right away, and then wait to fill their 15th and final spot, and Craig gives them the wing depth Stevens said they would be targeting."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-15 record in 51 games.
Therefore, there is not much more that they need to add to their elite roster.
A player like Craig is the perfect veteran to provide depth in the NBA playoffs.
The 34-year-old has appeared in 72 NBA playoff games.
He also made the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
The Celtics are currently playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) on Thursday night.
They are coming off a season where they won their first title in 16 years.