BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Signing 8-Year NBA Veteran
Chris Boucher has played eight seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors (one) and Toronto Raptors (seven).
He finished last year with averages of 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field in 50 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Boucher will now sign a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. Boucher lands a guaranteed deal with the Celtics and is expected to have a significant role in the frontcourt."
Boucher went undrafted out of Oregon (in 2017).
He has been part of two NBA Championship teams (2018 and 2019).
His career averages are 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field in 407 games.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "Good for Chris. A guaranteed deal and a great landing spot on a depleted Celtics team that's going to need his size, shooting and experience.
The last remaining piece of Toronto's 2019 championship team has officially moved on. Scottie Barnes is now the longest tenured Raptor."
As for the Celtics, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via TSN: "Chris Boucher joins the Celtics, leaving the Toronto Raptors as their all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes, and games played off of the bench."