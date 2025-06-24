BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Trade For 7-Year NBA Veteran
On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers had made a major trade.
Jrue Holiday will go to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Anfernee Simons is headed to Boston.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Boston Celtics have traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
Charania's third post: "An extremely active offseason begins for the Celtics with the trade of Jrue Holiday, who played a critical role in Boston's 2024 NBA championship. The Celtics remain engaged in trade talks surrounding multiple key players on the roster, sources said."
The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).
Holiday finished his second season in Boston with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Nate Jones: "Anfernee Simons is gonna be a nice fit playing next to Derrick White and in the Celtics ball movement and 3 point focused system. He’s one of the better 3 point threats in the league that didn’t get a lot of good looks because of the lack of shooting in Portland."
As for the Trail Blazers, they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Simons finished his seventh NBA season with averages of 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.