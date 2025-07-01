BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Luka Garza has spent all four seasons of his pro career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Monday night, the former Iowa star become a free agent.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Garza will now sign a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Luka Garza has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Celtics negotiated the new deal with Garza's representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tonight."
Garza finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Love Luka Garza. Phenomenal college player. Hasn't stuck in the pros yet but he's immensely skilled on offense. Defense a challenge. Probably not a long term option."
Garza has gotten limited NBA playing time over his four seasons in Minnesota.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 4.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 124 games.
Via Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints: "For any college basketball fan, Luka Garza is a household name.
NBA fans won’t be as familiar, yet he’ll get a real shot to contribute on a undermanned Celtics squad."
The Celtics finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round.