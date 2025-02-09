BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Ruled Out Against Knicks
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Right before the game, the Celtics announced that 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Via The Celtics: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. New York:
Torrey Craig - Right Ankle Return From Injury Reconditioning - OUT
Jrue Holiday - Right Shoulder Impingement - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis - Illness (Non-Covid) - OUT"
Porzingis is averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Kornet on Saturday."
The Celtics are in the middle of another strong season where they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-16 record in 52 games.
Most recently, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 127-120.
Porzingis finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Porzingis is in the middle of his second year playing for Boston.
He had spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Knicks.
As for the Knicks, they are one spot behind the Celtics (as the third seed) with a 34-17 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.