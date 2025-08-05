BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade 9-Year NBA Veteran To Utah Jazz
Georges Niang is coming off a season where he spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Over the offseason, the nine-year veteran was traded to the Boston Celtics.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Niang is now being sent to the Utah Jazz.
Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources tell ESPN."
Niang has also spent time with the Jazz, 76ers and Pacers.
His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 544 games.
Charania added: "Niang returns to Utah now and his salary goes into the massive John Collins trade exception along with two draft assets. The move allows the Celtics have more salary relief below the second apron."
As for Luis, he went undrafted this summer after a strong season of college basketball at St. John's.
He finished the year with averages 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field in 35 games (32 starts).
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "RJ Luis Jr. is a 22-year-old guard who was on a two-way contract with the Jazz after going undrafted."