BREAKING: Bradley Beal's Injury Status In Suns-Lakers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.
Bradley Beal had four points and two rebounds while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
It's now been announced that the three-time NBA All-Star has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the game with left hamstring soreness, per the Suns"
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
He came into the night with averages of 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic scored 17 points in the first half for the Lakers.
The Suns' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 17 points in that first half"
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-36 record in 67 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Arizona.
Via @big_business_: "Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined in the first half:
17 PTS
7/24 FG
0/8 3PT"
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Before the Suns, he spent his first 11 years in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.