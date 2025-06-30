BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets And Denver Nuggets Make Trade
Michael Porter Jr. has spent each of his first seven seasons playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He helped the franchise win the 2023 NBA Championship.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Porter Jr. is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, sources tell ESPN."
Porter Jr. finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via Billy Reinhardt: "The Cam Johnson-Michael Porter Jr. deal was just good business between Brooklyn and Denver.
I don’t think either team overwhelming “won” but they made a deal that made sense for where each organization was at the moment.
Denver upgrades their wing spot with a player of a similar mold who is cheaper; should be a seamless transition.
Nets maintain floor spacing for their young guards while adding a potential prime draft pick.
Good business."
On the other hand, Johnson had been with the Nets for part of three seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Nuggets fans, you’re getting a great one in Cam Johnson. Genuinely one of the more wholesome, likable, cerebral basketball minds I’ve covered in the league, and even if you care about none of that, his elite movement shooting next to Nikola Jokic will be downright unfair"