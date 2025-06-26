BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets And Phoenix Suns Make A Trade
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place in New York.
Before the night begins, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns had made a deal (involving only draft picks).
Via Charania: "The Brooklyn Nets are trading the No. 36 pick in tonight's NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Suns now own Nos. 36, 52 and 59."
The Nets trading their pick makes a lot of sense, as they became the first team in NBA history to make five first-round selections (on Wednesday night).
Via Underdog NBA: "Nets' 2025 first-round picks:
No. 8: Egor Demin, BYU
No. 19: Nolan Traore, France
No. 22: Drake Powell, UNC
No. 26: Ben Saraf, Israel
No. 27: Danny Wolf, Michigan
First team in NBA history to make 5 first-round picks in one draft."
On the other hand, the Suns have been very active on the trade market over the last week.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "From where the Suns were at before, they are in a much better spot for the future
Players 23 years old or younger:
Jalen Green
Khaman Maluach
Mark Williams
Ryan Dunn
At the very least-- they added 3 players to their roster with upside and filled the center void"
Both the Suns and Nets missed the NBA playoffs during the 2024-25 season.