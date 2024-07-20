BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Make Roster Move
Keon Johnson is coming off a year where he appeared in five games for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Tennessee star finished the season with averages of 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
This summer, Johnson became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Johnson will re-sign with Brooklyn.
Via Charania: "Free agent G Keon Johnson has agreed to a multiyear contract to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson played five games for Brooklyn a season ago and has averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for Nets in NBA Summer League."
Johnson was the 21st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers over three seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (and now Mikal Bridges), the franchise has entered into a significant rebuilding mode that will likely take several years.