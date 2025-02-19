BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Release 11-Year NBA Player
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic would be ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The 35-year-old did not appear in a game this year.
Via Charania: "Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic last played on April 28, 2024 for the Knicks before having an initial surgery on his left foot."
Later in the day, Charania reported that the Nets will now waive Bogdanovic.
Via Charania: "The Nets are waiving veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, sources said, freeing up two open roster spots to sign Hayes and two-way guard Tyrese Martin to a standard NBA contract."
Bogdanovic was the 31st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has spent 11 years with the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 719 games.
Via Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily: "To recap, for the Brooklyn Nets:
-- Tyrese Martin to be converted to standard, multi-year contract
-- Killian Hayes signed to 10-day contract
-- Bojan Bogdanović season-ending surgery, will be waived"
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
On Thursday night, the Nets will resume action when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.