BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick
Killian Hayes is coming off a year where he appeared in 42 games for the Detroit Pistons.
He averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range.
Hayes has been a free agent, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he is now signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Charania: "Former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hayes will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with Nets."
Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Pistons.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 210 regular season games.
Considering he is such a recent top-10 pick, Hayes is an intriguing addition to a Nets team that is in rebuilding mode.
The Nets finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since the 2018 season.
Over the offseason, the Nets traded their best player (Mikal Bridges) to the New York Knicks.
Bridges is coming off a year where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.