BREAKING: Cade Cunningham's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Michigan.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Cade Cunningham has been ruled out.
Via Hunter Patterson of The Athletic: "Cade Cunningham is out for the Pistons this afternoon due to calf soreness. Dennis Schröder will start in his place, and Malik Beasley will start in place of Tim Hardaway Jr."
Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via The NBA: "From Arlington, Texas, to Oklahoma State to Detroit... get familiar with Cade Cunningham, who has the Pistons at No. 6 in the East and their best record since 2018-19!"
The Pistons are coming off a 123-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).
Cunningham finished the loss with 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 15/30 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Schroder, Beasley, Thompson, Harris, Duren on Sunday."
The Pistons are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-32 record in 71 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Pelicans, the Pistons will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-52 record in 71 games.