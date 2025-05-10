Fastbreak

BREAKING: Celtics And Knicks Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups.

Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks up in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The series is 2-0 (in favor of the Knicks) after the first two games in Boston.

For Game 3, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Holiday, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Saturday."

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, Towns on Saturday."

The Celtics will keep Kristaps Porzingis (who is available) on the bench.

After leaving Game 1 with an illness, he finished Game 2 with eight points and four rebounds while shooting 3/5 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 14 minutes (off the bench).

Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Kristaps Porzingis went through a full shooting routine. Greeted Jaylen on the trainer’s table and sat down for a moment to collect himself before heading to the court. Didn’t notice anything abnormal about his warmup."

The availability of Porzingis will continue to have a major impact on the series, as he is one of the most important players on Boston.

The Celtics are coming off a 91-90 loss in Game 2.

Josh Hart led the way (for New York) with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes.

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game 4 will be on Monday night (also in New York).

