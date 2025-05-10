BREAKING: Celtics And Knicks Starting Lineups For Game 3
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The series is 2-0 (in favor of the Knicks) after the first two games in Boston.
For Game 3, both teams have announced their starting lineups.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Holiday, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Saturday."
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, Towns on Saturday."
The Celtics will keep Kristaps Porzingis (who is available) on the bench.
After leaving Game 1 with an illness, he finished Game 2 with eight points and four rebounds while shooting 3/5 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 14 minutes (off the bench).
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Kristaps Porzingis went through a full shooting routine. Greeted Jaylen on the trainer’s table and sat down for a moment to collect himself before heading to the court. Didn’t notice anything abnormal about his warmup."
The availability of Porzingis will continue to have a major impact on the series, as he is one of the most important players on Boston.
The Celtics are coming off a 91-90 loss in Game 2.
Josh Hart led the way (for New York) with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes.
Game 4 will be on Monday night (also in New York).