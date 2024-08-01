BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Release 1-Year NBA Player
Leaky Black is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
The former UNC star averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 26 games (three starts).
On Thursday, the Hornets announced that they have waived Black.
Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived forward Leaky Black. Black, who signed a two-way contract with the team on July 19, 2023, averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 26 games with Charlotte last season."
Black played five seasons of college basketball at North Carolina.
He finished his career with averages of 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 155 games.
In addition to his time with the Hornets, Black has also played in the G League.
He finished this past year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 18 regular season games (13 starts).
The 25-year-old could draw interest from other teams on a two-way deal.
The Hornets are coming off another tough season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons.