BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Release 8-Year NBA Player
Davis Bertans is coming off his eighth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bertans will be waived by Charlotte.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving Davis Bertans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bertans, an eight-year NBA veteran, shot 38 percent from 3-point land last season. He had a partial guarantee on his Hornets deal."
Bertans was the 42nd pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Thunder and Hornets).
His career averages are 7.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 475 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (two starts) for the Spurs, Mavs and Wizards.
There is no question that Bertans now becomes an intriguing free agent for contenders looking to add depth to their bench.
As for the Hornets, they are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
The team has been unable to reach the postseason since 2016 when Kemba Walker was still on the roster.