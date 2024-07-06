BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Aleksej Pokusevski is coming off a season where he appeared in 28 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Hornets will waive Pokusevski.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving former OKC first round pick Aleksej Pokusevski, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium."
Pokusevski was the 17th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder over his four seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 168 regular season games.
Pokusevski has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
His career averages are 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 23.0% from the three-point range in 31 games (25 starts).
At just 22, he could still be a good option for another team to add to their bench (and develop).
The Hornets are coming off a tough season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have ben unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).