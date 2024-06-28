BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Release 10-Year NBA Veteran
Seth Curry is coming off a year where he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets will waive Curry.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Seth Curry but interest exists on both sides to keep talking on a new deal in July free agency. Team had a deadline today on guaranteeing Curry’s contract for the 2024-2025 season."
Based on Wojnarowski's reporting, it's still possible that Curry could return to Charlotte for the 2024-25 season.
That said, he has been an elite three-point shooter over his ten-year career, so it will be interesting to see if anyone else comes in with an offer.
Rob Boone of The Charlotte Observer also confirmed the news.
Via Boone: "#Hornets are waiving Seth Curry, league sources confirm. Deadline to make a decision on Curry's contract guarantee was today.
Move doesn't mean Curry won't return, I'm told."
Curry went undrafted out of Duke in 2013.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 482 games.
The Hornets finished the year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.