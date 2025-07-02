BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 11-Year NBA Veteran
Spencer Dinwiddie spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Dinwiddie will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a starter for the Mavs a season ago and provides a reliable scorer, passer and leader for a young Hornets backcourt."
Dinwiddie was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Colorado.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 621 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com: "Charlotte Hornets cap situation after trading Vasilije Micic for Pat Connaughton, and signing Tre Mann, Mason Plumlee, & Spencer Dinwiddie.
They can clear an extra $10 million under the tax by waiving Josh Okogie & DaQuan Jeffries.
They now have A LOT of guards on the roster."
The Hornets finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year.