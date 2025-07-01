BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 12-Year NBA Veteran
Mason Plumlee played the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the season with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 74 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the former Duke star will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets get some frontcourt depth, completing a contract with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports for Plumlee's 13th NBA season."
Plumlee was the 22nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.
He has played 12 total seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons.
The 35-year-old also spent one year with the Hornets during the 2021-22 season.
Plumlee has career averages of 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in 860 games.
He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Via StatMuse (before the addition of Plumlee): "Hornets' squad:
LaMelo
Miller
Bridges
Sexton
Salaun
Green
Williams
Okogie
Diabate
Knueppel
Kalkbrenner
How many wins in the East?"
The Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season (when Kemba Walker was still on the roster).