Fastbreak

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 12-Year NBA Veteran

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets will sign Mason Plumlee.

Ben Stinar

Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Charlotte Hornets logo at half court prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Charlotte Hornets logo at half court prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Mason Plumlee played the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns.

He finished the season with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 74 games.

On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the former Duke star will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Via Charania: "Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets get some frontcourt depth, completing a contract with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports for Plumlee's 13th NBA season."

Plumlee was the 22nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.

He has played 12 total seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

The 35-year-old also spent one year with the Hornets during the 2021-22 season.

Mason Plumlee
Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Plumlee has career averages of 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in 860 games.

He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (11 starts).

Via StatMuse (before the addition of Plumlee): "Hornets' squad:

LaMelo
Miller
Bridges
Sexton
Salaun
Green
Williams
Okogie
Diabate
Knueppel
Kalkbrenner

How many wins in the East?"

The Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season (when Kemba Walker was still on the roster).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.